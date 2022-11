RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Disney’s popular animated preschool series Bluey will be stopping in Richmond next spring.

Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show will be coming to the Altria Theater on April 25, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and start at $30.

For more information about the show, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.