40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m.
Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the road in his 1999 GMC Jimmy and struck a tree. Police say he was not wearing his seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
