40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m.

Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the road in his 1999 GMC Jimmy and struck a tree. Police say he was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

