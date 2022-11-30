Angel Tree
40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash

Virginia State Police say the deadly crash in Powhatan on Nov. 19 happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road.
Virginia State Police say the deadly crash in Powhatan on Nov. 19 happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m.

Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the road in his 1999 GMC Jimmy and struck a tree. Police say he was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

