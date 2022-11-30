2022 Holiday Homes: A guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season.
We’ve received your phone calls, emails and online submissions and put together a list to help guide you through many of the decorated homes. When you click or tap on the links below, it will open up the locations in Google maps.
Is your house missing? Fill out this form by 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 to let us know the details!
* Note: This list is in alphabetical order with areas as close to each other as possible
AMELIA
- 11350 Hickory Nut Court (more info below!)
CHESTER
- 641 Green Orchard Drive
- 1249 Rivershore Place
- 5143 Centralia Road (just north of Chester)
CHESTERFIELD: MIDLOTHIAN
- Houses throughout the Walton Park neighborhood
- 11919 Swift Crossing Drive
- 9600 Pasture Hill Road
- 15007 Hazelbury Circle
- 303 Glenpark Lane
- 7302 Buck Rub Lane (pictured below)
CHESTERFIELD: MOSELEY
- 7519 Nicklaus Circle (Pictured below)
CHESTERFIELD (various locations)
- 4801 Wilconna Road
- 13174 Hampton Meadows Terrace
- 11711 Beechwood Forest Drive
- 5224 Lockberry Ridge Drive
- 16806 Chalet Court
DINWIDDIE
8809 Lake Jordan Circle - 18,000 lights (pictured below)
GLOUSTER COUNTY
- 12487 Pine Trail (pictured below)
HANOVER COUNTY
HENRICO COUNTY (various locations)
- 9404 Ashbury Court
- 1412 Beverly Drive
- 8720 River Road
- Fire Station at 9401 Quioccasin Road
- 4308 North Lakefront Drive
- 8201 Hunters Meadow Drive
- 2300 Wistar Court (Watch a story about this home below!)
HENRICO COUNTY: GLEN ALLEN
MECHANICSVILLE
POWHATAN
PRINCE GEORGE
RICHMOND
- 615 N. 29th St.
- 6812 Locust St.
- 3433 Floyd Ave.
- 3209 Hanover Ave. (Pictured below)
RUTHER GLEN
- 5002 Pine Tree Drive (Pictured below)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.