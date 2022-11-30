Angel Tree
2022 Holiday Homes: A guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.

Homes across Central Virginia are decked out for the holidays once again in 2022.
Homes across Central Virginia are decked out for the holidays once again in 2022.(Submitted photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season.

We’ve received your phone calls, emails and online submissions and put together a list to help guide you through many of the decorated homes. When you click or tap on the links below, it will open up the locations in Google maps.

Is your house missing? Fill out this form by 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 to let us know the details!

* Note: This list is in alphabetical order with areas as close to each other as possible

AMELIA

CHESTER

CHESTERFIELD: MIDLOTHIAN

CHESTERFIELD: MOSELEY

7519 Nicklaus Circle has more than 80,000 lights, along with synchronized music.
7519 Nicklaus Circle has more than 80,000 lights, along with synchronized music.(Photo: Hunter Bottoms)

CHESTERFIELD (various locations)

DINWIDDIE

8809 Lake Jordan Circle - 18,000 lights (pictured below)

The house at 8809 Lake Jordan Circle in North Dinwiddie has nearly 20,000 lights!
The house at 8809 Lake Jordan Circle in North Dinwiddie has nearly 20,000 lights!(Photo: Kevin Perry)

GLOUSTER COUNTY

The house at 12487 Pine Trail in Gloucester includes tens of thousands of lights, 40...
The house at 12487 Pine Trail in Gloucester includes tens of thousands of lights, 40 inflatables that you can walk through and candy canes!(Photo: Shawn Coyne)

HANOVER COUNTY

HENRICO COUNTY (various locations)

The Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades.

HENRICO COUNTY: GLEN ALLEN

MECHANICSVILLE

POWHATAN

3393 Lake Pines Place in Powhatan is about a 20-25 minute drive from places like Short Pump and...
3393 Lake Pines Place in Powhatan is about a 20-25 minute drive from places like Short Pump and Midlothian.(Photo: Meghan Kaloski)

PRINCE GEORGE

RICHMOND

3209 Hanover Ave. is ready for the holiday season once again this year.
3209 Hanover Ave. is ready for the holiday season once again this year.(Photo: Lexi Frank)

RUTHER GLEN

5002 Pine Tree Drive is lit up in Ruther Glen
5002 Pine Tree Drive is lit up in Ruther Glen(Submitted photo)

