17-year-old in custody after teen dies in Colonial Heights shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say he allegedly shot and killed another teen in Colonial Heights Wednesday afternoon.

On Nov. 30, around 1:15 p.m. responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue on the report of a person shot.

Officers found when they arrived a 17-year-old male who had been shot. The victim, a Dinwiddie resident, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a second 17-year-old male from Colonial Heights is in custody. Colonial Heights Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate and are seeking out petitions for involuntary manslaughter.

The teen is currently being held at Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.

