Two teens in custody after guns were found at Henrico school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Two teens were taken into custody Tuesday after police recovered two guns found on Highland Springs High School grounds.

Henrico County Public School officials and School Resource Officers detained and recovered a gun from one juvenile male. They are petitioning for the following charges.

  • Possession of a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a firearm on school property
  • Manufacture, importation, sale, possession, transfer, or transportation of trigger activators prohibited, penalty
  • Possession of a firearm under 18
  • Possession of marijuana on school property

In another incident, another male juvenile was taken into custody and Henrico Police SROs recovered a second gun. Police are seeking the following petitions for this juvenile:

  • Possession of a firearm on school grounds
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor
  • Possession of a concealed weapon

The juveniles are detained, transported and served their petitions at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home. They will remain in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the incidents are not related to each other and that there was no known active threat to anyone at the school.

