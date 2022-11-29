Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Seasonable with rain likely tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be cooler and dry today with temperatures near average. Rain likely, with a breeze tomorrow

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day and evening. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Rain likely during the morning. Only a slight shower chance during the afternoon. Winds pick up during the afternoon. SW wind 10-20mph. Could gust to 20-30mph at times. Rain total up to 1/2″. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 50.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers late in the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

