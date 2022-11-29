Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at...
Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond died after she was attacked by her neighbor's pitbull in...
Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog

Latest News

Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Ukraine: A look at liberated Kherson
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
FILE - Laborers remove scaffolding at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, about 50...
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500′