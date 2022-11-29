Angel Tree
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit

By Ben Finley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company.

Employee Donya Prioleau claims in her lawsuit that Walmart continued to employ the shooter “who had known propensities for violence, threats, and strange behavior.”

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic distress disorder from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom.

Police said that store supervisor Andre Bing fatally shot six employees and wounded several others.

Police said he died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

