Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Proposal to reduce cosmetology licensure hours sparks backlash

Elektra Walraven, a licensed cosmetologist who owns a salon in Lynchburg, styling hair for a...
Elektra Walraven, a licensed cosmetologist who owns a salon in Lynchburg, styling hair for a client.(Beck Faircloth & Virginia Mercury)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The General Laws Subcommittee room was filled to the brim and unusually colorful on an afternoon in March 2022.

Approximately 50 cosmetology students, some sporting bright neon hair, had traveled from across the state to oppose a bill from Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, that aimed to reduce the number of training hours required for a cosmetology license.

“You should have seen the room packed with people like it was the hottest issue,” said Jonathan Melloul, CEO of Sylvain Melloul International Hair Academy, a school based in Lynchburg that has been in operation since 1969 and has around 75 students in a given year.

The legislation was narrowly tabled later the same day in committee — the fifth time since 2019 that a proposal to reduce cosmetology training hours had failed before the House of Delegates or the Senate. The committee instead left the decision in the hands of regulators.

Now, under Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, those regulators are proposing to reduce the number of hours needed for a cosmetology license in Virginia from 1,500 to 1,000. The administration says the decrease will spur job growth in the cosmetology industry, which includes professions such as nail, lash and wax technicians, estheticians, and hairstylists, and reduce financial burdens for students.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at...
Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond died after she was attacked by her neighbor's pitbull in...
Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog

Latest News

Funeral for murdered Chester family happening Tuesday
Funeral for murdered Chester family happening Tuesday
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike near...
Driver killed after crashing into tree
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Virginia is mourning the loss of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin after he lost his...
News to Know for Nov. 29: Deadly crash on Midlothian Turnpike; U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin dies; Virginia Employment Commission update