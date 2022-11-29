President Biden remembers McEachin: ‘Don was a fighter’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden paid tribute on Tuesday to U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died Monday night.

“Don was a fighter,” Biden said in a statement. “He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind.”

Biden says he got to know McEachin - who represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House for three terms - after the 2016 election.

“I will always be grateful for his friendship, and his early and fierce support when I ran for president,” Biden said.

Biden says McEachin’s leadership helped pass “historic legislation to combat the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.”

“The son of a school teacher and an Army veteran, public service was in Don’s DNA,” Biden said.

In Tuesday’s statement, the president said McEachin “always fought for the working people of Virginia. He never quit in his pursuit of justice. May God bless Don McEachin, Colette, and the entire McEachin family.”

