News to Know for Nov. 29: Deadly crash on Midlothian Turnpike; U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin dies; Virginia Employment Commission update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Tuesday!

Rep. Donald McEachin Dead at 61

Growing reaction poured in after Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin passed away.

His office announced the devastating news last night - saying McEachin lost his battle with colorectal cancer.

This comes just weeks after he was reelected to Virginia’s 4th congressional district - making this his fourth term in the House of Representatives.

Right now, McEachin’s seat is expected to stay open until another representative is elected.

Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree

Police say this happened around 12:30 this morning near Powhite.

The driver crossed into the median and hit a tree, according to police. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash.

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place are closed while police investigate.

Catfish Scheme Leads to Calif. Triple Homicide

A Chesterfield man and former VSP trooper, shot and killed by deputies in California, accused of killing three family members of a teen, he allegedly catfished

The investigation continues in California after a Virginia law enforcement officer is accused of catfishing a teen girl before killing members of her family, setting their house on fire, and then kidnapping the girl.

Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia State Police trooper was later killed in a shootout with police.

Just four days before the murders, Edwards had completed orientation to be a patrol officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Store to be Demolished for New Sheetz

Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Forest Hill avenue and Hathaway Road.

The old store is set to be demolished this week.

We’re told developers have the necessary permits to build the new Sheetz off Forest Hill and Hathaway Avenue.

No special permits were required.

Neither City Council nor the Planning Commission got to weigh in since the area was already zoned for a new gas station.

VEC: Progress Made on Nearly All Backlogged Claims

VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth briefed members of the Virginia Small Business Commission yesterday.

With Virginia’s unemployment rate now at 2.7 percent and many businesses struggling to maintain their workforce - lawmakers pressed Roth on the administration’s priorities.

“We can’t do the same thing and expect the same outcomes. The economy of two and a half years ago is not today. And we are not and will not be the same as an agency,” Roth said.

When asked if the VEC has enough money to do its job, Roth said the Youngkin administration is considering legislative and budget proposals.

Governor Youngkin will reveal his budget priorities next month ahead of the January General Assembly session.

A Seasonable Tuesday!

It’ll be cooler and dry today with temperatures near average.

Today will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing later in the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

