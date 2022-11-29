New England Patriots lend plane to UVA for teammates to attend funerals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The New England Patriots lent its team plane to the University of Virginia recently so players and staff could attend the funerals of the teammates killed in a shooting on Nov. 13, according to multiple reports.

During an incredibly difficult time of mourning for the UVa football program, the @Patriots sent their team plane down to Charlottesville to help players get to the three funerals of their fallen teammates held in three different states.



The plane was spotted at the Charlottesville airport last week ahead of the funerals for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Teammates and coaches remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry - clipped version

Chandler was from North Carolina, Davis was from South Carolina, and Perry was from Florida.

A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was shot but was discharged from the hospital.

“They were so lovable and respectful and just had a bright future,” said Latisha Wicks, who has a son, Dontayvion Wicks, that plays on the team.

The Patriots had a bye week on Sunday, making the team plane available to UVA.

