New England Patriots lend plane to UVA for teammates to attend funerals

The plane was spotted at the Charlottesville airport last week ahead of the funerals for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The New England Patriots lent its team plane to the University of Virginia recently so players and staff could attend the funerals of the teammates killed in a shooting on Nov. 13, according to multiple reports.

The plane was spotted at the Charlottesville airport last week ahead of the funerals for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Teammates and coaches remember Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry - clipped version

Chandler was from North Carolina, Davis was from South Carolina, and Perry was from Florida.

A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was shot but was discharged from the hospital.

“They were so lovable and respectful and just had a bright future,” said Latisha Wicks, who has a son, Dontayvion Wicks, that plays on the team.

The Patriots had a bye week on Sunday, making the team plane available to UVA.

