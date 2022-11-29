Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

McDonald’s is giving away the chance to win free food for life (sort of)

Each purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald’s app from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25 gets you an entry in...
Each purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald’s app from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25 gets you an entry in the drawing to win one of three gold cards.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – How does free McDonald’s for life sound?

The fast-food giant is offering a chance at a McGold Card, which will grant free McDonald’s for life – sort of.

It’s not exactly free McDonald’s for life, but actually two free meals a week for 50 years.

Each purchase of at least $1 on the McDonald’s app from Dec. 5 to Dec. 25 gets you an entry in the drawing to win one of three gold cards.

Each winner will get three extra cards to give away – for a total of 12 winning cards across the country.

The McGold Card has been around for years with some big-name celebrities reportedly holding them, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and actor Rob Lowe.

McDonald’s issued a few of them during a contest in 2018. At the time, the fast-food chain said the prize was valued at more than $52,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at...
Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond died after she was attacked by her neighbor's pitbull in...
Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders to discuss his agenda
Vigil honors Walmart shooting victims in Virginia
The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against...
Jury awards $27 million to man who had meningitis, misdiagnosed with flu
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
Schumer: Resolve rail strike
Donald McEachin represented much of the Richmond area in the U.S. House of Representatives for...
President Biden remembers McEachin: ‘Don was a fighter’