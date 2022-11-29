Liberty names interim head coach following Hugh Freeze departure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has named its interim head football coach following the departure of Hugh Freeze to Auburn.

Josh Aldridge has been named the interim head coach.

Aldridge served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach under Freeze.

.@CoachA_LU has been named the interim head coach for the Flames. pic.twitter.com/hEJ4pbFi6T — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) November 29, 2022

