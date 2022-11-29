Angel Tree
Liberty names interim head coach following Hugh Freeze departure

Josh Aldridge, named interim head coach of Liberty University.
Josh Aldridge, named interim head coach of Liberty University.(Liberty University)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has named its interim head football coach following the departure of Hugh Freeze to Auburn.

Josh Aldridge has been named the interim head coach.

Aldridge served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach under Freeze.

