Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at...
Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond died after she was attacked by her neighbor's pitbull in...
Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders to discuss his agenda
Vigil honors Walmart shooting victims in Virginia
The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against...
Jury awards $27 million to man who had meningitis, misdiagnosed with flu
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
Schumer: Resolve rail strike
Donald McEachin represented much of the Richmond area in the U.S. House of Representatives for...
President Biden remembers McEachin: ‘Don was a fighter’