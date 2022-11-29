Angel Tree
Inmate sentenced for choking Chesterfield deputy

Brady Reed was refusing to comply during a search when he attacked a Chesterfield deputy in...
Brady Reed was refusing to comply during a search when he attacked a Chesterfield deputy in January.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A man who choked a deputy at Chesterfield County Jail was found guilty of assault last Tuesday.

Brady Reed, an inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail, assaulted a deputy on Jan. 5 when the deputy was attempting to search Reed. During the altercation, Reed threw his clothes at the deputy to distract him, rushed at him pushing him back into a counter, then choked the deputy.

Another deputy close by responded, and both deputies gained control of Reed and put him in handcuffs. The deputy attacked suffered minor scratches and bruises but required no emergency medical treatment.

Reed was already being held for multiple counts of Simple Assault and Contributing to Delinquency of a Child/Abuse of a Child and was additionally charged by the deputy for Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer and Strangle Another, Causing Wounding or Injury.

On Nov. 22, Brady Reed was found guilty of both charges and sentenced to three and a half years to serve in prison.

