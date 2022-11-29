‘I’m blown away I’ll tell you that’: Bookstore owner surprised by customer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield bookstore owner is making reading fun and affordable for all. The most you would pay for a used book at “Bargain Books” is just $5.50.

In just two months, owner Bill Burruss is making a name for the store as one of the friendliest places to shop. Customer Bethany Griffin appreciated Burruss’s hospitality when shopping in his store so much that she wanted to surprise him with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Check out the reveal below:

In just two months since opening, owner Bill Burruss is making a name for the store as one of the friendliest places to shop

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.