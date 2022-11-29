Governor Youngkin orders flags at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin.

McEachin, who served as congressman for Virginia’s 4th district died Monday at age 61.

Governor Youngkin posted on Twitter that McEachin was a valiant fighter until the end and said “He admirably served Virginia and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents and Americans.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

