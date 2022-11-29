‘God’s got his hands wrapped around them’: Funeral held for Chesterfield mother, 3 children killed

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Destination Church in Hopewell, dozens of people gathered inside to honor the lives of JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

On Nov. 18, Chesterfield Police found JoAnna Cottle and her three children shot and killed inside their home along Laurel Oak Road in Chesterfield. On this same day, ATF agents in Maryland arrested the suspect, Jonah Adams, who was previously in a relationship with JoAnna and is the father of the twins.

On Tuesday morning, family and friends gathered to remember their light in the community during a funeral service.

“We know they’re looking down on us,” said Stephen Bradshaw, JoAnna Cottle’s cousin. “God’s got his hands wrapped around them.”

Before the service, Bradshaw reflected on the memories with his cousin and her children. Bradshaw will always remember JoAnna as a loving mother.

“When you saw Joanna, you saw a glow because she had her kids right next to her,” he said. “That’s one thing about her that will always stand out to all of us is just her love for those babies.”

Bradshaw also said Kaelyn was artistic.

“She loved drawing. Some family members, we actually took one, well actually two of her drawings, and we went and actually had tattoos done of her actual drawings,” Bradshaw said. “She loved the kids at school.”

Bradshaw said the twins loved being outside and riding bikes.

“They’d gotten some Hot Wheel cars and stuff, and they loved driving those around,” he said.

Since the tragedy less than two weeks ago, Bradshaw said the family has been coming together.

“We’ve had laughs, we’ve had our struggles, our cries, but overall we’re just trusting in the Lord, and he’s getting us through it,” Bradshaw said.

An outpouring of support has also come from the community, including Kaelyn’s classmates, in the form of poems and cards.

“Even though they may not quite understand the reason behind all of this, but they’re coming together as one and reaching out to the family has given everybody great joy that they’re hearing from the kids that knew Kaelyn,” he said.

Bradshaw also said the memories of his cousin and her children will stay forever.

“We know that they’re here watching over us, they’re here with us in spirit, and it gives us great comfort to the family,” Bradshaw said.

After the funeral at Destination Church, a private graveside service was held for family members.

