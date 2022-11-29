Crews work to fix water main break in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Utility crews in the City of Petersburg are working to repair a water main break Tuesday morning.

The city says crews will be working in the area of N. West Street between Washington St. and Hinton Street.

During the repair, some customers may experience loss of water services or low water pressure.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call 804-733-2407.

