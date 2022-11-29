Angel Tree
Crews work to fix water main break in Petersburg

The city says some customers may experience loss of water services or low water pressure.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Utility crews in the City of Petersburg are working to repair a water main break Tuesday morning.

The city says crews will be working in the area of N. West Street between Washington St. and Hinton Street.

During the repair, some customers may experience loss of water services or low water pressure.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call 804-733-2407.

