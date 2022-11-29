Chesterfield Police investigating deadly crash

CHETERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Chesterfield.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say the driver of a 2003 Toyota Camry was heading westbound on Midlothian Turnpike when they crossed into the median striking a tree.

The vehicle then entered the eastbound side of Midlothian Turnpike where it came to rest.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

