Chesapeake holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd at Monday night's vigil in Chesapeake.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd at Monday night's vigil in Chesapeake.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Chesapeake held a vigil on Monday night to remember and honor the lives of the six victims killed in a deadly shooting at Walmart last week.

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)(Chesapeake Police Department via AP)

According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself on Nov. 23.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Chesapeake City Council Member Don J. Carey, III, and retired Chief of Police Kelvin Wright were among those who spoke Monday night.

“We need to change the conditions of our society that create a lack of respect for human life,” said Youngkin, who called on bipartisan work in Richmond to develop solutions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

