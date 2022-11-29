Chesapeake holds vigil for Walmart shooting victims
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Chesapeake held a vigil on Monday night to remember and honor the lives of the six victims killed in a deadly shooting at Walmart last week.
According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself on Nov. 23.
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Chesapeake City Council Member Don J. Carey, III, and retired Chief of Police Kelvin Wright were among those who spoke Monday night.
“We need to change the conditions of our society that create a lack of respect for human life,” said Youngkin, who called on bipartisan work in Richmond to develop solutions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
