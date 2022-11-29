Angel Tree
Biden to visit Michigan computer chip factory, push agenda

FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The midterm elections may be over, but President Joe Biden is staying on the road to push his economic agenda.

He’s visiting Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details before Biden’s trip to Michigan, said the Democratic president’s remarks would extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing, which has been a priority of his administration. Biden also plans to emphasize falling gas prices and efforts to protect abortion access.

Biden will appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who just won reelection in a closely watched race. Whitmer’s double-digit margin of victory over Tudor Dixon, a Republican who had denied the 2020 election results, has burnished her standing within her party.

The president returned Sunday from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he spent Thanksgiving with his family. Later this week, he will host French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his administration.

