Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Annual ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ returns

The “36 Hours For Kids Radiothon” will run from Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m....
The “36 Hours For Kids Radiothon” will run from Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An annual radiothon to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU returns on Wednesday.

The “36 Hours For Kids Radiothon” will run from Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and air on BIG 98.5, WRVA1140, Q94, Mix 98.1, 106.5 The BEAT, and WRNL The FAN. NBC12 will be live at the event a various times during the day.

Last year, over $643,000 was raised to help fund the hospital’s new Wonder Tower - which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

To learn more about the radiothon and to make a donation online, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Va. man accused of killing family members in Calif., kidnapping teen girl
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28.
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at...
Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond died after she was attacked by her neighbor's pitbull in...
Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

Latest News

The Bizarre Bazaar returns to Richmond Raceway Dec. 1-4
The Bizarre Bazaar returns to Richmond Raceway Dec. 1-4
Carlos & Keyboards happening Dec. 1-2
Carlos & Keyboards happening Dec. 1-2
RVA Krampus Week happening Dec. 2-10
RVA Krampus Week happening Dec. 2-10
The zoo says Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub