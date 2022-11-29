Annual ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An annual radiothon to help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU returns on Wednesday.

The “36 Hours For Kids Radiothon” will run from Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and air on BIG 98.5, WRVA1140, Q94, Mix 98.1, 106.5 The BEAT, and WRNL The FAN. NBC12 will be live at the event a various times during the day.

Last year, over $643,000 was raised to help fund the hospital’s new Wonder Tower - which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

To learn more about the radiothon and to make a donation online, click here.

