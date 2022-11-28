Teens charged after fight at Richmond high school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two students at a Richmond high school are facing assault charges after a fight Monday morning.

Richmond Police received a call about a fight at John Marshall High School just after 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a girl suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations.

One girl has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault, and another was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation into the fight is ongoing, and there are no threats to students, staff, or the public.

