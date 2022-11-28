Angel Tree
Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe

85-year-old Bobbie Napier, missing from Nelson County.
85-year-old Bobbie Napier, missing from Nelson County.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a Senior Alert being issued.

Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last reported seen Sunday afternoon on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, possibly driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates 86907HP. Deputies say the vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.

Napier is a white man, who stands 5′10″ and weighs 230 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Deputies say Napier has dementia and a history of cardiac issues. Deputies are unsure where he drove.

Anyone with information on Napier’s disappearance is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

