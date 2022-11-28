Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a Senior Alert being issued.

Deputies say 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last reported seen Sunday afternoon on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston, possibly driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates 86907HP. Deputies say the vehicle has mold on it and a Jesus sticker on the rear left bumper.

Napier is a white man, who stands 5′10″ and weighs 230 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing khaki pants with a blue/brown plaid button-up shirt.

Deputies say Napier has dementia and a history of cardiac issues. Deputies are unsure where he drove.

Anyone with information on Napier’s disappearance is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7Yujt pic.twitter.com/MpHlfDFRrF — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) November 28, 2022

