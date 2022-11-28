Richmond gas prices fall 6.6 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Angel Tree
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.06 Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Prices at the gas pump have fallen once again. The latest gas prices have dropped by 6.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.06 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.95 per gallon, which is a 89.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

