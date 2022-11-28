Angel Tree
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend

Monique Nicole Maharaj
Monique Nicole Maharaj(Petersburg Bureau of Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in police custody in connection to a shooting in Petersburg over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired.

While responding to the scene, police were informed that a female coming from Diamond Street arrived at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say, Monique Nicole Maharaj, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with a felony of maliciously discharging a firearm into a building and a misdemeanor of recklessly handling a firearm.

Maharaj was also shot during this shooting, according to police.

She is being held on a secure bond pending her appearance in court.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

