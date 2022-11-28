News to Know for Nov. 28: Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members; Plane crashes into power lines; Monument 10K registration opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Monday!

Chesterfield Man Accused of Killing 3 People in California

A 28-year-old Chesterfield man is now dead after a shootout with police in California.

Police say the shootout was connected to a triple homicide in Riverside.

Austin Lee Edwards traveled from Virginia to Riverside to meet up with a teen girl he met online, according to police.

Detectives say Edwards had ‘catfished’ the teenager, meaning he pretended to be someone else online.

After tracking down where she lived - police say he murdered her grandparents and mother, set their house on fire, and then kidnapped the teen.

He was later killed in a shootout with police, the girl was unharmed.

Candlelight Vigil to be Held Tonight for Walmart Shooting Victims

This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows who Chesapeake police identified as six victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart store in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP) (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)

Multiple vigils are being held throughout the Chesapeake area to honor the lives of the victims lost in the deadly Walmart shooting.

One of those vigils happened last night at the Mount Chesapeake Church and today a candlelight vigil is set to take place at Chesapeake City Park.

That vigil will start at 6 p.m.

Pilot & Passenger Rescued From Plane in Power Lines

A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday evening. (Twitter / mcfrsPIO via CNN Newsource)

Two people aboard a small plane were rescued after crashing into power lines in Maryland.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 yesterday evening.

It knocked out power to more than 80,000 customers in Montgomery County.

Fire and rescue crews say the pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to be okay.

Crews were able to free the plane from the powerlines overnight.

Monument 10K Reigstration Opens!

Brody Smith, 24, finished first place in 30 minutes flat. (NBC12)

Registration for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K opens today with a special Cyber Monday deal.

If you sign up today and use the code “RVA10K” you can get 20 percent off your registration fee.

However, the offer is only available today and will expire at midnight.

Mostly Sunny & Breezy Monday!

Today will be a pleasant start to the work week with rain likely on Wednesday!

Monday is the Best Weather Day of the Week with highs near 60.

