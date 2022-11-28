Angel Tree
Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and breezy

Next rain chance comes Wednesday, with around 1/2″ expected
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Pleasant start to the week with rain likely on Wednesday Chilly but sunny to round out the week.

Monday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Starting early morning and lasting through early afternoon. Breezy at times. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a few late day showers. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 60. Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60.

