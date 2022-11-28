Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has died after a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at around 3:44 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a car flipped onto its roof.

Police say Tyree Kyle Chandler, 39, of Henrico was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe speed, and no safety restraints are factors in this crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.