Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man dies after car flips onto roof along Parham Road

Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at...
Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at around 3:44 a.m.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has died after a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call about a crash near Parham Road and the I-95 interchange at around 3:44 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a car flipped onto its roof.

Police say Tyree Kyle Chandler, 39, of Henrico was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe speed, and no safety restraints are factors in this crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Monique Nicole Maharaj
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online
police say he was wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist killed in multi vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Monique Nicole Maharaj
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online
Chesterfield man suspected of killing 3 in California
Chesterfield man suspected of killing 3 in California
Registration for Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K begins
Registration for Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K begins Monday