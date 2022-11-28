Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Homeless population getting turned away due to lack of shelter space

The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned...
The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned away because there aren’t enough beds.(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Richmond has only two cold weather shelters open for use, which is leaving some people without a place to stay.

The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned away because there aren’t enough beds. Work continues as the city hopes to open up two more shelters for a total of four.

The other two cold weather shelters that are not open yet - one on Chamberlayne Parkway and the other at 5th Street Baptist Church - are supposed to be ready in a couple of weeks. However, several officials have said that those locations will unlikely meet that deadline.

This is the first year the city is trying a scattered model approach with its cold weather shelters. It used to have one main location. The only two locations that are open for use right now are operated by RVA Sister’s Keeper and United Nations Church.

City leaders are now scrambling to get two more shelters up and running. One might not even open up at all because of where it’s located. That space would likely need a special use permit in order to operate, according to officials from City Hall who want to remain anonymous.

“It’s deeply concerning that we do not have the capacity that we’ve had in previous years,” said Richmond City Councilor Stephanie Lynch.

If those other two locations did open they would add over 60 more beds to the city’s total. With a lack of space available right now many people are getting turned away.

“Naturally we’re dealing with just the confusion that would exist based on the fact that we have two brand new locations and then I think the lack of capacity, and the questioning of whether or not to try to access those services - are they going to get them,” Lynch explained.

Kelly King Horne, who is the executive director of Homeward, said that the lack of cold weather shelter space for the homeless population is troubling, especially since the number of unhoused people in the region has been on the rise.

Homeward has counted roughly 700 people experiencing homelessness in Richmond and surrounding counties on any given day.

“We have seen an increase during the pandemic, which is unfortunately not surprising, and now we are really seeing how difficult things are particularly with the lack of affordable housing, the increase in rent and just a huge number of people potentially facing eviction,” Horne stated.

NBC12 reached out to the city of Richmond for comment, but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Virginia man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Monique Nicole Maharaj
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

Latest News

No criminal charges in deadly dog attack
No criminal charges filed in deadly dog attack
Students face assault charges after fight at John Marshall High School
Right now, many pediatric units are functioning at or near capacity, leading to a shortage of...
Pediatric units approach capacity across area hospitals amid flu and RSV surge
GRTC
GRTC looking to expand services through northern Henrico