Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Ca. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old Chesterfield man is now dead after a shootout with police in California.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the shootout was connected to a triple homicide in Riverside.

Police say Austin Lee Edwards, of North Chesterfield, traveled from Virginia to Riverside to meet up with a teen girl he met online.

Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police.
Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police.(Riverside Police Department)

Detectives say Edwards had ‘catfished’ the teenager, meaning he pretended to be someone else online.

After tracking down where she lived - police say he murdered her grandparents - 69-year-old Mark Winek, 65-year-old Sharie Winek and, and the girl’s mother, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

Then, Edwards set their house on fire, and then kidnapped the teen, according to police.

Exactly how they were killed, and how the house was set on fire is still under investigation

Hours later, deputies tracked Edwards down with the girl in a car in the Mojave Desert. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Edwards fired gunshots at deputies and officers returned fire.

He was killed in the shootout with police, and the girl was unharmed.

Detectives learned Edwards had worked for Virginia State Police until recently becoming part of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses for the victims.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting in Petersburg
police say he was wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist killed in multi vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police.
News to Know for Nov. 28: Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members; Plane crashes into power lines; Monument 10K registration opens
According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on...
Candlelight vigil to be held for Walmart shooting victims
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California
Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and breezy
Monday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and breezy