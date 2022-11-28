Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California

RIVERSIDE, Ca. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old Chesterfield man is now dead after a shootout with police in California.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the shootout was connected to a triple homicide in Riverside.

Police say Austin Lee Edwards, of North Chesterfield, traveled from Virginia to Riverside to meet up with a teen girl he met online.

Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police. (Riverside Police Department)

Detectives say Edwards had ‘catfished’ the teenager, meaning he pretended to be someone else online.

After tracking down where she lived - police say he murdered her grandparents - 69-year-old Mark Winek, 65-year-old Sharie Winek and, and the girl’s mother, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

Then, Edwards set their house on fire, and then kidnapped the teen, according to police.

Exactly how they were killed, and how the house was set on fire is still under investigation

Hours later, deputies tracked Edwards down with the girl in a car in the Mojave Desert. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Edwards fired gunshots at deputies and officers returned fire.

He was killed in the shootout with police, and the girl was unharmed.

Detectives learned Edwards had worked for Virginia State Police until recently becoming part of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses for the victims.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.