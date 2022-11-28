Angel Tree
Candlelight vigil to be held for Walmart shooting victims

According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself.
According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vigils are being held throughout the Chesapeake area to honor the lives of the victims killed in a deadly shooting at Walmart last week.

According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy...
(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy Blevins and a 16-year-old Chesapeake male whose identity is being withheld due to his age were all employees of Walmart.(City of Chesapeake)
Loved ones share memories of Walmart shooting victims

WVEC reports that one of those vigils happened last night at the Mount Chesapeake Church.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West is holding a candlelight vigil on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. at City Park to honor the victims and grieve together.

