2 suspects due in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey are set to face a judge once again.

Tyree Coley and Mitchell Hudson Jr. were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Tynashia’s death.

She was shot and killed in Gilpin Court while walking to a convenience store back in September.

Police say Tynashia was not the intended target but was caught in the crossfire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.