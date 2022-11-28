Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 suspects due in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.(Grandmother Karen Cheatham)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey are set to face a judge once again.

Tyree Coley and Mitchell Hudson Jr. were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Tynashia’s death.

She was shot and killed in Gilpin Court while walking to a convenience store back in September.

Police say Tynashia was not the intended target but was caught in the crossfire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting in Petersburg
police say he was wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist killed in multi vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink

Latest News

Austin Lee Edwards was killed in a shootout with police.
News to Know for Nov. 28: Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members; Plane crashes into power lines; Monument 10K registration opens
According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on...
Candlelight vigil to be held for Walmart shooting victims
Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California
Chesterfield man accused of killing 3 family members in California