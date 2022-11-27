Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was taken to a hospital after suffering multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Petersburg.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired.

While responding to the scene, police were informed that a female coming from Diamond Street arrived at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

