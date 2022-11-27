Angel Tree
Sunday forecast: Rain likely through 2 or 3pm with a thunderstorm possible

Drying out for the last few hours of the afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be a warm and wet Sunday for RVA but it’s a chilly rain to our NW.

Sunday: Morning rain likely then scattered afternoon showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Breezy south wind at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. around 1/2″ rain total. Highs in the upper 60s. Staying much cooler NW of Richmond. Louisa/Fluvanna/Western Hanover could get stuck in the 50s. (Rain Chance near 100%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the upper-40s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy rain likely. Starting midday and lasting through evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, high around 50

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, high around 60.

