Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A single motor vehicle crash has claimed the life of one man.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on the 9300 block of Plank Road to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage.

Police say the Silverado was traveling westbound at a high speed when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree in the median.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old David Allen Starkey, he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-928-5822.

