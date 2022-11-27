Angel Tree
God’s Pit Crew back in Florida building home for single mother

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 60 God’s Pit Crew volunteers are heading to Port Charlotte, Florida. They will help clean up after hurricane Ian destroyed thousands of homes, and took more than 100 lives.

“Now everything for us has gone back to normal but it’s not normal for them,” said Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator Chris Shiles.

Shiles was there in October. Now, he is going back to help a single mother raising three kids after her husband died 10 years ago.

“She came to a facility just crying. She lost everything. She didn’t have insurance. She didn’t know what to do. And I knew. I called the office and said this is the lady we have to help,” explained Shiles.

The non-profit will take on the project of building her a home.

“It’s just amazing that we can go in and help give this family a home back that was destroyed,” said volunteer Steve Carty.

Carty and the other volunteers will be in Port Charlotte away from their loved ones for two weeks.

“The only hard part is that this is the first time my wife and I will be separated this long in almost 40 years,” added Carty.

But they will get through it. Helping others is important to them, especially during the holidays.

“Well, you know Christmas is a time that, you know, people get together, come together, and when their homes have been destroyed, they can’t have that,” explained Carty.

But they will give the mother a safe space for her family just in time for the special season.

“We don’t only just put the home back together, but we fully furnish it. When she walks in it will be home,” said Shiles.

The group will also help the community clean up debris. God’s Pit Crew is still looking for volunteers to help clean up in Florida. They will provide housing and food. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

