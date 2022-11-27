Angel Tree
The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad to host annual ‘Blessing of the animals’ event

Blessing of the animals will be performed by Reverend Karen Thompson of Thompson’s Border Collies.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad invites all pet owners and animal lovers to the annual Blessing of the Animals event.

The Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond’s K9′s, service animals and pets will gather to be celebrated for their service and companionship.

Reverend Karen Thompson of Thompson’s Border Collies will be performing blessings for animals and guests will have the opportunity to meet with the officers and horses of the Richmond police Mounted unit.

Guests are welcome to bring carrots and apples for police horses and all attendees are encouraged to dress for the holiday season, even your furry friend.

The event will take place rain or shine at the Shockoe Slip Fountain in front of the Martian Agency located at 1 Shockoe Plaza on Friday, Dec 9 at noon.

The Fountain bookstore will donate a percentage of sales from that day to the Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad.

This event is free and open to the public; for more information click here.

