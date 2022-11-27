Businesses bustling with customers for Small Business Saturday

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) -The Christmas shopping season is officially underway. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, nearly 166 million people are expected to spend some cash over the next few weeks.

Lots of shoppers headed out for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 in Richmond to support local retailers.

Business was buzzing at Bee Charmed, many people came out to shop and bought items from the 90 local vendors who sell handcrafted goods at the store. One of those vendors is Michael Rand.

“I love to find vintage furniture that would otherwise be thrown away or discarded because the furniture you buy nowadays at most stores is truly just very flimsy it doesn’t last very long it’s really just for a look,” Rand said.

The shopping holiday is a win for the customer and for the merchant. It allows the shopper to save money while also supporting real people living in their community, many who are passionate about what they’re selling.

“Whether you buy a pair of earrings or whether you buy a dining room set it makes a difference to us,” explained Rand.

According to Rand, the holiday is also a good way to remind people about what many small businesses offer that most big box stores can’t.

“We have white glove delivery out of our store and we have one on one attention with the sales people the sales people are the actual vendors who work in the store so we want you to see all of our merchandise,” Rand stated.

