Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Weekend Forecast: Beautiful Saturday, rain Sunday

Temperatures above normal in the mid-60s, rain returns Sunday morning
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple cold fronts through the next 7 days will bring rain chances Sunday and again Wednesday. Cooler temperatures return at the end of the workweek.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day and evening. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning and into the afternoon. Breezy southerly wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph. Up to 1/4″-1/2″ rain total. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indegenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Governor Youungkin
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at...
Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting
It’s 8 million more people than last year as more people are gathering with their families...
Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Dry Saturday, rain returns Sunday
Nov. 25 evening forecast for Richmond, Va.
Forecast: Dry Saturday; rain returns Sunday
Friday Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
Friday Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sunshine
Forecast: Showers Friday morning then again Sunday