Weekend Forecast: Beautiful Saturday, rain Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple cold fronts through the next 7 days will bring rain chances Sunday and again Wednesday. Cooler temperatures return at the end of the workweek.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late in the day and evening. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers, especially in the morning and into the afternoon. Breezy southerly wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph. Up to 1/4″-1/2″ rain total. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

