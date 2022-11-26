Motorcyclist killed in multi vehicle crash in Chesterfield

Angel Tree
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash going northbound on I-95 in Chesterfield.

At approximately 8:53 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 Virginia State Police responded to reports of a crash at mile marker 54 Temple road.

Police say A motorcyclist drove off of the exit ramp and collided with two other vehicles causing multiple vehicles to crash.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead.

Identified as 62-year-old Willie Harris Jr., police say he was wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

