Man pronounced dead following head-on collision in Prince George

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a fatal head-on collision in Prince George County.

Officers were called to the 10700 block of Hines Road due to reports of a car accident on Thursday, Nov. 24 shortly after 8 p.m.

Police arrived to find two vehicles involved in the accident, a Mercedes, a four-door sedan and a Volkswagen, a two-door sedan.

Officers were able to determine that the Mercedes driver was going southbound when it struck the Volkswagen going northbound in a head-on collision.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Driver of the Volkswagen was wearing a seatbelt and was identified as 73-year-old Donald Shiver of Prince George.

Police are still investigating this accident and ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash to contact Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

