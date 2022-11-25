Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Wildlife Center patients feast for Thanksgiving

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving morning staff, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia prepared meals to feed 100 different guests of all shapes and sizes. The staff provided unique meals to a number of animal species that are currently staying at the animal hospital.

Instead of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, animals enjoyed a variety of meals ranging from nuts and berries to mice and insects.

“Our staff made species-specific meals which vary greatly from one animal to the other. For example, our five black bear cubs got about 125 pounds of fruit, vegetables, and nuts for their big feast. On the flip side one of our little patients, an American Toad, is only gonna get about two to three grams of mealworms,” said Connor Gillespie, Outreach Coordinator for the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The Wildlife Center also tries to spice things up for the animals on Thanksgiving with special treats.

“They might normally get dead mice or rats as part of their diets. We might give them quail which is something they usually get really excited about. Or if they normally get apples or pears as part of their fruits, we might get them something like a banana which has a higher sugar content that they’re excited to get,” said Gillespie.

While the center provides a special Thanksgiving meal every year each Thanksgiving is unique because of the variety of patients the center hosts.

“No Thanksgiving at the Wildlife Center is the same because we can expect that every year we’re going to get different numbers of patients and different types of patients. Some of them might be common animals that we see a lot or some of them might be animals we don’t see too often,” said Gillespie.

Gillispie said that the annual meal has grown over the years as has the demand for the center’s services.

“Just ten years ago, we were seeing roughly 2,000 animals coming through our doors a year. Now we’re approaching close to 4,000 animals coming through our doors per year,” he said.

The Wildlife Center said that it is thankful for all the support and donations of the public that allows it to care for injured animals.

“The moments when we get to take the time and see those animals enjoy those diets and have a nice Thanksgiving meal before we go home to enjoy our own Thanksgiving meals is very gratifying,” said Gillespie.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indegenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Governor Youungkin
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer as dealer’s license gets suspended
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 23, police were called to “Guardian Place” retirement community off...
Woman in her 80′s dies after crashing car in retirement community parking lot

Latest News

Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at...
Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation
The No-Sugar Baker: Healthy baking ideas
The No-Sugar Baker: Healthy baking ideas
Officials say the fire happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning.
Employees evacuated after Burger King fire in Stafford
Fire officials say a neighbor notified the family after they saw flames coming from the roof.
14 evacuated after Thanksgiving house fire in Stafford
No injuries reported in Thanksgiving house fire
No injuries in Thanksgiving house fire