Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after he reportedly went overboard.(Carnival Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indegenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Governor Youungkin
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer as dealer’s license gets suspended
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 23, police were called to “Guardian Place” retirement community off...
Woman in her 80′s dies after crashing car in retirement community parking lot

Latest News

FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
Fire officials say a neighbor notified the family after they saw flames coming from the roof.
14 evacuated after Thanksgiving house fire in Stafford
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday
No injuries reported in Thanksgiving house fire
No injuries in Thanksgiving house fire