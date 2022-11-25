Angel Tree
Some Republicans lukewarm on another Trump run

Fmr. President Trump waving to crowd
Fmr. President Trump waving to crowd(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In what will be his third run for President, Donald Trump is running on a platform of many things, including promises to impose term limits.

But for some members of Congress - Donald Trump’s time is already up.

“We rejected Donald Trump twice,” said Senator Jacky Rosen.

Democrats including Senators Rosen and Mazie Hirono believe the 2020 election and 2022 midterms were a clear referendum on Trump.

“I think that the American people said that they are not interested in continuing to deny the election,” said Hirono.

For Republicans, the possibility of Trump being the nominee is more complicated.  For Some, like newly elected congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer, it’s a decision up to the party.

“I will support the Republican nominee whoever that is,” said Chavez-DeRemer.

Rep. Don Bacon thinks Americans want someone more even-keeled.

“Whether it’s Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, I think DeSantis has a lot of the policy positions of President Trump, but he has a lot of self-control to where he needs it,” said Bacon.

Senator John Thune believes it’s too early to tell.

“I think there’ll be a lot of other people out there. And I just think that you know, the American people are ready for a a robust discussion of the issues and and I think are ready for a competitive field when it comes to the presidential politics game,” said Thune.

President Joe Biden has said it’s a family decision about whether he’ll run again, and they’re going to have discussions about it.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Economist and YouGov, when asked about Trump and Biden’s candidacies, 53% percent of those asked did not want Trump to run again.  56% percent said they did not want Biden to run again.

