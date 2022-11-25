Angel Tree
Police: Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Ben Finley
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone.

Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him.

Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting.

The release said he had no criminal history.

