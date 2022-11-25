Angel Tree
Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is in police custody after a barricade situation early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at around 4:17 a.m. Police say that man barricaded himself inside his home with two children and another adult.

Police later learned that the man discharged his gun striking a neighbor’s home.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution, and the man was taken into custody after two hours of negotiation according to police.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Omar Worthan, 29, was been charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits.

Worthan was taken to Riverside Regional Jail.

