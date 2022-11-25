Friday Forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking showers Friday morning, rain likely Sunday and a shower potential Wednesday. Temperatures remain comfortable and near average for the next week.

Friday: Scattered showers in the morning, tapering in the afternoon. Sun should return throughout the afternoon. Highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly in the morning. Skies clear by Sunday evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

